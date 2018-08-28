School News

DHS is looking to fill 2 Coaching Positions
Head Wrestling Coach & Varsity Girls Basketball Coach
Please contact the school if you have interested.
(907)895-4460
Click on flyer for an enlargement
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets, Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Thursday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Thursday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Popsicle, Apple, Milk
Thursday – Sandwich Bar, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Cookie, Milk
xx
31 – 5:30/6:15, All Schools JV/V, Location/Host Salcha/Eielson
September 1 – 11am, vs CIA, Home
30 – TBD, Delta @ Sitka, V
31 – TBD, Delta @ Mt. Edgecumbe, V
September 1 – TBA, Delta @ Sitka, V
xxxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply