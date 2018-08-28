header1

New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

  • Employment
    Meat Processing Position – Delta Meat & Sausage
    Social Services Associate I/II
    Drafter / CAD Operator IV
    Operations Support Analyst
  • Misc/Bids
    Request for Bids – Seasonal Street Maintenance
    City of Delta Junction
  • Great North Auctions
    Fairbanks Auto Auction 9/1 – updated
    Gallantino’s Restaurant Auction 9/2 – updated
  • Lost and Found
    Lost: GoPro5 with headband
    Reward being offered for the return
  • Debbie Joslin Realty – new listings
    12.33 acres
    2 Bedroom/1 Bath ~ 5+ acres
  • Merchandise: FREE ITEMS
    CB Antenna 
    Queen RV Mattress 
    xxx


