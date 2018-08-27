School News



DHS is looking to fill 2 Coaching Positions

Head Wrestling Coach & Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

Please contact the school if you have interested.

(907)895-4460

What’s for Lunch in September

Click on flyer for an enlargement



Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato, Green Beans, WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets, Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk

Thursday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk



Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk

Thursday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk



Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Applesauce Graham Cracker, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Popsicle, Apple, Milk

Thursday – Sandwich Bar, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Cookie, Milk



xx



31 – 5:30/6:15, All Schools JV/V, Location/Host Salcha/Eielson



September 1 – 11am, vs CIA, Home



30 – TBD, Delta @ Sitka, V

31 – TBD, Delta @ Mt. Edgecumbe, V

September 1 – TBA, Delta @ Sitka, V

xxxx

Delta Elementary School

Delta Junior High School

Delta High School

Delta Greely School District

Delta/Greely Homeschool

Raven Homeschool