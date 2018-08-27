New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Employment
Meat Processing Position – Delta Meat & Sausage
Military Family Life Counselors
- Misc/Bids
Request for Bids – Seasonal Street Maintenance
City of Delta Junction
- Great North Auctions
Fairbanks Auto Auction 9/1
Gallantino’s Restaurant Auction 9/2
- Lost and Found
Lost: GoPro5 with headband
Reward being offered for the return
xxxxDelta/Greely Community, get ready to kick-off your Labor Day Weekend with live entertainment featuring Alaska’s ‘Ambassador of Country Music’, Earl Hughes and Friends!
Free Admission. Special Access is being granted to the General Public. Installation access will require valid photo identification and proof of vehicle insurance.
Leave a Reply