Alaska Web Service Racks Up Complaints

BBB Issues F Rating to Online Publication Company

Anchorage, Alaska —Aug. 27, 2018 An Online Publication Company has an F Rating from Better Business Bureau after failing to respond to more than a dozen customer complaints.

Alaska Web Services runs two sites: akweb.com and alaskaslist.com. The classified sites allow Alaska residents to post products, services or animals for sale. To date, the company has a total of 18 complaints, with 16 that have gone unanswered. These customer complaints range from customer service issues, billing or collection issues, and advertising issues. Consumers allege that Alaska Web Service is not transparent regarding what qualifies for free posting to the online classifieds and that they are charged a fee to delete posts that have yet to be posted live. Consumers claim that if they decline to pay to either post or delete the ad, they are bombarded with emails requesting them to pay for one or the other.

An Eagle River man reported he posted an ad on alaskalist.com. He was notified that his posting did not qualify for the free listing and that he would need to pay a fee for the ad or delete it. The customer thought he was posting a free ad, so he decided to have the post deleted. However, the only way he could delete the ad was if he paid a fee. He reports he’s received multiple emails requesting him to pay for the ad. The man reported the transaction to BBB Northwest + Pacific but has yet to hear back from the owner.

