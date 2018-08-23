Obituary ~ Lawrence Collier Gilman

Lawrence Collier Gilman of Delta Junction, Alaska died on Aug. 11, 2018, of a heart attack.

Born April 16, 1960, in Hartford, Conneticut, he was the son of Joseph Lawrence “Larry” Gilman and Ann Mather Gilman. Larry and his sister Suzanne grew up on campus and attended school at Westminster School.

Larry met his wife Susan Apling when he was stationed at 4/9th Charlie Company (Airborne), Fort Wainwright. They married in April 1988 and Larry adopted Aaron as his son.

Larry served his country in the U.S. Army faithfully for over 20 years.

Larry started his military career in July of 1978 at the U. S. Military Academy, West Point, New York and retired in October of 2002 at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, as Battalion Operations NCO. Larry served as First Sergeant at USARAK Northern Warfare Training Center, 1996 through 2001.

Larry received many decorations, medals, badges and citations: Meritorious Service Medal (4), Army Commendation Medal (6), National Defense Service Medal (2), Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 3, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award), Expert Marksmanship Qualification, Master Parachutist Badge, Parachutist Badge, Pathfinder Badge, Air Assault Badge, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge and the Canadian Parachutist Badge.

Larry distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious service spanning a career of more than 20 years active military service in positions of increasing trust and responsibility, culminating as the Battalion S-3 Noncommissioned Officer- in-charge, 1st Battalion, 1st Infantry. His selfless dedication and outstanding performance as a Platoon Sergeant, First Sergeant, Drill Instructor, School Chief Instructor, and Operations Noncommissioned Officer distinguished him above his peers. Master Sergeant Gilman’s extraordinary contributions and exemplary performance of duty are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit on him, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Army.

The Gilman’s first duty station as husband and wife was Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Larry was attached to the Pathfinder Detachment. They happily returned to Fort Greely, in 1990 where Larry began a tour with Northern Warfare Training Center Larry enjoyed helping his friends and strangers in need who often gave his time, money and support freely without thought of reward. He was a talented carpenter and took on many projects. He enjoyed gardening, cutting fire wood, and his pets, (Lu, Beauregard, Cleo, Annie, Mider).

About 10 years ago, Larry was told to prepare for his death. His doctor said he had lung cancer and had about six weeks to live. That was when Larry made the decision to accept Jesus as his savior.

He was healed and went on to give God the credit.

Larry was a generous, loving, giving man. He made our lives complete.

He was funny, intelligent, honorable, loyal and committed. He had a command presence when he entered a room or a group. Larry loved hunting, fishing – not so much. Larry enjoyed watching his son play sports, especially hockey. He encouraged and taught with fierce determination. He wanted our best efforts. He was a good father, husband and friend. We will miss him.

Larry is survived by his wife Susan, of Delta Junction; son, Aaron Apling Gilman, of Girdwood; mother, Ann Gilman, of Simsbury, Conneticut; sister, Suzanne Gilman and her partner Gena Taylor, of New York City; His aunt, Anne Collier, of Wakefield, Massachusettes; cousins, Matthew Collier and Elizabeth Collier, of Wakefield Mass; and David Collier of Widomar, California; sister- in-law, Nancy Morgan and husband Jerry; brothers-in-law, Kevin Apling, of Fairbanks, and Ike and Jeana Apling, of North Pole.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Gilman home; Mile 1400 Alaska Highway, Delta Junction. You may bring a dish to share. Condolences may be mailed to Gilman, P.O. Box 769, Delta Junction, AK 99737.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Larry’s name to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation www.chriskylefrogfoundation. org or the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject. org.

Larry received many diplomas from, Westminster School Simsbury, CT 1978, two years college, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY 1978-1980, 1 ½ years college, Gettysburg College, Gettysburg PA; 1981-1983, Diploma, Basic Airborne Course, Fort Benning, GA; 1984, Diploma, Air Assault School, Fort Richardson, AK; 1986, Diploma, Canadian Army Airborne School, 1986; Graduate, Light (infantry) Leaders Course, Fort Benning, GA; 1986, Diploma, Primary Leadership development Course, Fort Richardson, AK 1987, Diploma, Pathfinder Course (forward area air traffic control), Fort Benning, GA 1988, Diploma, Jumpmaster Course, Fort Benning, GA; 1988, Diploma, Military Mountaineering Instructor Course, Ft. Greely, AK 1990, Diploma, Winter Operations Instructor Course, Ft.

Greely, AK 1990, Diploma, Combat Lifesaver Course (First aid, CPR), Ft. Greely, AK 1990, Diploma Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Fort Richardson, AK; 1991, Diploma Avalanche Hazard Evaluation and Rescue, Alaska Mountain Safety Center, Anchorage, AK; 1991, Diploma, Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Course, Fort Benning, GA;1994, Diploma, Drill Sergeant School, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; 1994.