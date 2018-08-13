Best Second Quarter Passenger Numbers in 5 Years at Anchorage International Airport



(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) passenger enplanements are up nearly 3 percent when compared with the second quarter of 2017. Numbers from April, May, and June are the best ANC has seen over the last five years. June was especially strong with an increase of 4.3 percent.

“Alaska is a world class tourism destination, there’s something for everyone,” said Jim Szczesniak, Airport Manager, “The nation’s largest state boasts many opportunities, from world renowned ecotourism, to a plethora of other outdoor activities, and a rich local and native culture. As the gateway to Alaska, the Anchorage Airport works hard to grow the airport so that we can grow the Alaskan economy.”

ANC has scheduled summer service to most domestic hub cities on multiple U.S. airlines. Scheduled service to Europe, Canada, and the Russian Far East is available from May to September. ANC is also served by multiple charter flights from Europe and Asia throughout the year.

Szczesniak says, “We are seeing broad based growth in multiple sectors. Cruise passenger growth is strong and more ships are anticipated for next summer. Domestically, ANC has picked up additional flight frequencies from multiple destinations. Our European and Canadian flights are showing strong load factors. Even without direct flights to Asia, we’ve seen strong growth from Asian markets for the last five years. Growth in the Philippine market is up 70 percent, China is over 30 percent, and South Korea is up nearly 30 percent.”

This growth in the passenger market is being matched by the air cargo market. Air cargo growth for ANC has topped 5 percent in the first half of 2018.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”