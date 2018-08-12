School News

What’s for Lunch in August
Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting 8/16
Delta Elementary School
Our class lists will be out on the 15th, the day before school starts. We will post them on the front door of the school or you may call the office. 895-4696
Delta High School
The first day of school is right around the corner. Make sure you look over your class schedule in Powerschool and if you need to make changes give us a call to set up an appointment. 895-4460
9 – 15: Mr. Graves, the new high school counselor, will be available to meet with students and parents regarding scheduling for new and returning students. Call the high school at 895-4460 to set up an appointment.
14: DHS Booster Club meeting @ 5:30 pm in the high school library
15: DHS Open House will be held at the high school from 3:30 – 5:00 pm.
15: DHS Freshman Orientation will start at 4:00 pm.
Thursday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Apple, Ice Cream Cup, Milk
Friday – Cheeseburger, Side Salad w/ cucumber slices & Tomato Wedge, Canned Peaches, Milk
Thursday – Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Salad Bar, Apple, Graham Crackers, Milk
Friday – Cheeseburgers & French Fries, Salad Bar, Popsicle, Canned Peaches, Milk
13 – Practice JV practices 6:30 – 8:00
Varsity practices 5:30 – 7:30
18 – 10/10:45 JV Races
11:30/12:15 All Schools Varsity, Location/Host Chena Lakes/North Pole
17 – 6pm, vs. Su Valley, Home
18 – 10am, vs. Su Valley, Home
