School News







What’s for Lunch in August

Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting 8/16

Delta Elementary School

Our class lists will be out on the 15th, the day before school starts. We will post them on the front door of the school or you may call the office. 895-4696



Delta High School

The first day of school is right around the corner. Make sure you look over your class schedule in Powerschool and if you need to make changes give us a call to set up an appointment. 895-4460

9 – 15: Mr. Graves, the new high school counselor, will be available to meet with students and parents regarding scheduling for new and returning students. Call the high school at 895-4460 to set up an appointment.

14: DHS Booster Club meeting @ 5:30 pm in the high school library

15: DHS Open House will be held at the high school from 3:30 – 5:00 pm.

15: DHS Freshman Orientation will start at 4:00 pm.



Thursday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Apple, Ice Cream Cup, Milk

Friday – Cheeseburger, Side Salad w/ cucumber slices & Tomato Wedge, Canned Peaches, Milk



Thursday – Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Salad Bar, Apple, Graham Crackers, Milk

Friday – Cheeseburgers & French Fries, Salad Bar, Popsicle, Canned Peaches, Milk





13 – Practice JV practices 6:30 – 8:00

Varsity practices 5:30 – 7:30

18 – 10/10:45 JV Races

11:30/12:15 All Schools Varsity, Location/Host Chena Lakes/North Pole



17 – 6pm, vs. Su Valley, Home

18 – 10am, vs. Su Valley, Home

