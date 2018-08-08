Crowley Fuels and Ravn Air Group Sign Long-Term Contract



(ANCHORAGE, Alaska; August 8, 2018) – Crowley Fuels, LLC, and Ravn Air Group (“Ravn”) announced today that the two companies have executed a long-term contract to provide aviation fuel and services to Alaska’s largest regional airline, headquartered in Anchorage.

The new agreement expands on the existing Crowley/Ravn relationship, which began in 2010. In addition to providing aviation fuel to Ravn, under the terms of this new contract, Crowley will provide on-site, into-wing fueling services – supplying 100 LL AvGas and additized Jet A – to Ravn’s commercial aircraft in Bethel, Nome, Kotzebue, St. Mary’s, Galena and Aniak, streamlining the fueling process, and enhancing Ravn’s ability to serve its customers through optimized operations. Crowley Fuels is also providing heating oil and gasoline to these six Ravn locations with opportunities to expand services to other locations in the state.

“We are extremely proud to provide Ravn with expanded commercial fuel services and support,” said Crowley’s Rick Meidel, vice president and general manager. “Throughout the term, Ravn will see efficiencies and improved fuel services optionality. We are also excited to help enhance Ravn’s fuel quality and control processes, which will allow Ravn to focus on the other critical operational aspects of their aviation business. We look forward to this next step in our long-term relationship with one of Alaska’s most tenured aviation companies.”

“In our pursuit to create a world-class airline and be the carrier of choice in Alaska, we are excited about our long-term partnership with a leader in the Alaska fuel industry, which will accelerate Ravn’s ability to better serve Alaska’s transportation and logistics market,” said Steve Jackson, Ravn’s chief financial officer. “As Alaska’s hometown regional airline, this agreement helps drive operational and cost efficiencies, to the benefit of the thousands of Ravn passengers who travel across our great state.”

Including nearly 10 million gallons of aviation gasoline and 16 million gallons of jet fuel, Crowley is a leader in the Alaska fuel industry, providing transportation, distribution and sales of petroleum products to aviation, residential, industrial, and other commercial customers in about 280 communities across the state. The company also provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales, distribution and engineering services primarily in Alaska, the Caribbean and Central America. Other Crowley business units in Alaska support the energy industry on the North Slope with summer sealifts of large production modules, offshore engineering, and various marine transportation services.

Supported by over 1,000 employees, Ravn operates a highly reliable fleet of nearly 70 aircraft on more than 400 flights per day from hubs in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary’s, Nome, Kotzebue, Unalakleet, Barrow, and Galena. The airline provides passenger, mail, freight, and charter customers with air transportation and logistics services to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska.

About Crowley

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 126-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company that provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets. Crowley operates under four business units: Crowley FUELS, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division that also provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related services; Crowley LOGISTICS, a singular ocean liner and logistics supply chain division; Crowley SHIPPING, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of vessels, including tankers, container ships, tugboats and barges; and Crowley SOLUTIONS, which focuses on government services, including vessel management for government agencies, as well as engineering, project management, naval architecture through its subsidiary Jensen Maritime, and marine salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at www.crowley.com.

About Ravn Air Group

Ravn Air Group is proud to be Alaska’s largest regional airline. Headquartered in Anchorage and supported by over 1,000 employees, Ravn operates a highly reliable fleet of almost 70 aircraft on more than 400 flights per day (almost 3,000 flights a week) from hubs in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary’s, Nome, Kotzebue, Unalakleet, Barrow, and Galena. The airline provides passenger, mail, freight, and charter customers with air transportation and logistics services to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska. Ravn also has interline airline agreements with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines to carry their passengers across the state. Passengers may participate in Ravn Alaska’s FlyAway Rewards program for all Ravn Alaska or Ravn Connect flights or accrue Alaska Airlines miles on select Ravn flights. For more information on how to buy tickets or reserve charter flights visit flyravn.com, fly-ravn.com/charter-a-flight, or call 800-866-8394.

