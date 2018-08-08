Chrysler Cards 4 Classrooms & Gene’s Center Fundraiser For University Park Elementary

Test Drive the All-New Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid Minivan to Donate

Fairbanks, AK – On 8/14/2018, during the hours of 4:00PM and 8:00PM , Gene’s Chrysler Center will host a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser for University Park Elementary students.

During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event, parents and friends of the school, will have the opportunity to earn a $10 contribution, up to $2,000, for University Park Elementary students, by taking a brief test drive in the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid – the only hybrid minivan available on the market. Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn $10 on the school’s behalf. Gene’s Chrysler Center will provide vehicles and staff to assist drivers with fundraising test drives and any questions they may have.

The Chrysler brand will also offer University Park Elementary a chance to earn an additional $1,000 and be entered into a grand prize sweepstakes for up to $7,000 in additional funding, by simply sharing photos from the event on a public Facebook account within one week of the fundraiser’s date, and incorporating the provided customized hashtag #UPPacificaContest for University Park Elementary and tagging @Chrysler. The contest ends 8/21/2018.

“For 25 years, The Chrysler brand has been helping to raise money for elementary schools like University Park Elementary,” said West Business Center Regional Director, Steve Wagner. “The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event will offer Fairbanks parents and families a chance to experience the capabilities of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivan, conveniently while attending an event in support of a cause that is personal to them.”

Additionally, all test drive participants will be entered into the 2018 FCA US National Sweepstakes at registration, for a chance to win $45,000 towards an eligible vehicle from any one of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck and FIAT brands.

In 2017, the Chrysler brand celebrates 25 years of commitment to its local schools and families. Since 1993, the brand helped to raise over 7 million dollars through fundraising test drives. For more information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.