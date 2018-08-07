School News





All Schools

10 – Student Registration – New students may come to enroll at the schools 9am – 3:30pm

Delta Elementary School

Our class lists will be out on the 15th, the day before school starts. We will post them on the front door of the school or you may call the office. 895-4696

15 – Preschool Screening

Delta High School

The first day of school is right around the corner. Make sure you look over your class schedule in Powerschool and if you need to make changes give us a call to set up an appointment. 895-4460

9-15: Mr. Graves, the new high school counselor, will be available to meet with students and parents regarding scheduling for new and returning students. Call the high school at 895-4460 to set up an appointment.

14: DHS Booster Club meeting @ 5:30 pm in the high school library

15: DHS Open House will be held at the high school from 3:30 – 5:00 pm.

15: DHS Freshman Orientation will start at 4:00 pm.

Thru Aug 9 Practice/Try-outs 5:30 – 7:30

13 – Practice JV practices 6:30 – 8:00

Varsity practices 5:30 – 7:30

11 – 10G/10:30B – West Valley Invite, Location/Host West Ridge-UAF/West Valley



10 – 6pm, vs. Holy Rosary, Home

11 – 11am, vs. Holy Rosary, Home

