Alaska Gas Prices Fall Slightly as Demand Jumps and Supply Declines

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. Aug. 2, 2018. As U.S. gasoline demand strengthened and supply declined, the national gas price average jumped two-cents on the week to $2.874 per gallon. Meanwhile, Alaska’s gas price average is $3.390, which is about a penny less expensive on the week, two-cents less than last month and 59-cents more than a year ago.

“As crude and gasoline inventories tighten, gas prices remain volatile,” said Michelle Donati, spokeswoman for AAA Alaska. “On the week, pump prices increased as much as 11-cents for some states with others, including Alaska, seeing decreases.”

Alaska metro prices are listed from lowest to highest in the chart below:

City Today’s price Change from last month Last year’s price

Anchorage $3.249 -0.4 $2.618

Fairbanks $3.461 -0.4 $2.900

Juneau $3.674 +2.9 $3.351

Alaska $3.390 -0.8 $2.803

National $2.874 +2.1 $2.329

GasPrices.AAA.com provides comprehensive gas price data and insight to motorists and journalists. The Top Trends page allows visitors to sort data in various ways, including the ability to query gas prices at the state metro level. Each state touts county gas price averages via a state heat map. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

Michelle Donati