To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

Fairbanks Auction

North Pole Product/Jack Howard Estate 8/11



Classes – sign up today

Hands on Fiber Optics

CompTia Security

Fall 2018 UAF CTC Delta Classes

Click on the link for complete class & schedule

Employment

Farm Labor

Welder Helper

Electronics Technician I