Travel Magazine Owner Ghosts Customers

BBB Gives Almost Fearless an “F” Rating for Failure to Fulfill Orders

Anchorage, Alaska — July 26, 2018 Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific has received 18 customer complaints and five negative customer reviews against Almost Fearless, a magazine subscription service operated out of Seattle and founded by blogger and author Christine Gilbert. The company touted services offering digital guidebooks, podcasts, and online courses.

Consumers allege that after raising more than $10,000 in capital through a Kickstarter Fund and charging up to $75 for magazine subscriptions, Gilbert never delivered on what was promised. Reports show only one magazine was ever produced despite customers being charged for all publications. Complaints made to BBB state the company failed to respond to requests for refunds or updates as to publishing timelines.

BBB sent a pattern of complaint letter to the company on June 18 and July 3, 2018. To date, the business has not responded to BBB’s request to address the complaints.

Company Pattern

Almost Fearless is the second company started and abruptly ended by Gilbert. In November 2017, Gilbert created WeCreate, a company offering online courses for “building a thriving blog,” and charged customers to take classes and attend in-person workshops. Gilbert canceled the workshops without offering refunds.

Customers requesting a refund can file a claim with the Washington Attorney General’s office at www.atg.wa.gov and Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint, The Washington Attorney General reports they have already received complaints from customers. To file a complaint with BBB, visit BBB.org/complaints.

