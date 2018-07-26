Alaska Based Business to Invest in a New Multi-Million Dollar Facility at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is booming with construction and development is well underway this summer. One hundred million dollars in airfield construction is already underway. Investments are also being made by the airport’s tenants. Alaska Airlines is nearing completion of their $40 million dollar hangar and today the airport is announcing the start of construction of a new multi-million dollar tenant project. “This is encouraging and a testament that the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport continues to be a vibrant economic engine for the City of Anchorage and our State,” said Jim Szczesniak, Airport Manager.

ROTAK Helicopter Services will begin construction of a hangar worth $2.2 million at the Kulis Business Park. Founded in Alaska, ROTAK provides specialized helicopter services including precision external load lifting of the KMAX, an intermeshing rotor synchropter.

The airport will be hosting a ground breaking ceremony and all media are invited. The ground breaking will be at the construction site of ROTAK’s new facility located on the Kulis Business Park at noon, July 27, 2018. The address is 5014 Captain Hill Court. Directions: From Raspberry Road take a right onto Kulis Drive. Take Kulis Drive to Captain Hill Court and make a left.

