Deltana Fair Schedule

Friday, July 27
Military Appreciation Day: In honor of our service men and women, all active and retired military (with proper ID) and their families will receive a special rate of admission on Friday.
12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner
1pm – Pageant Interviews/Loretta Building
2pm – Beer Tent Opens
3pm – Cutest baby contest/Loretta Building
4pm – Beauty Pageant begins/Loretta Building
5pm – Produce check in (Sponsored by Delta Farm Bureau_
5:30pm -Weigh in begins for Produce Contest (Sponsored by DFB)
7pm – 1st Kid Rodeo in Big Arena
7:30pm – Pipeline Run line-up
8pm – Lion’s Den closes
Barn Closes
Pipeline Run in the Late-Night Sun
9pm – Ukulele Russ playing at the Beer Tent
10pm – Carnival & Vendors Close
2am – Beer Tent Closes
Saturday, July 28
7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Ham Breakfast
8am – Grill Masters check in Beer Tent
9am – Parade line-up/Deborah Street
10am – Vendors open
Parade Starts
11am – Dog Show/Loretta Building
Strong Man Competition Check in/Old tractor pull area
Carnival opens
11:30am – Blueberry Pie entries to the Lion’s Den
12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner
Talent Show/Wells Fargo State
Registration for Mud Bogs
12:30pm – Deltana Firefighter Combat Challenge
1pm – Mud Bogs start
Parade Awards – Main Stage
1:15pm – Blueberry Pie Auction – Main Stage
2pm – Demolition Derby gates open
3pm – Candidate Meet and Greet (3 – 6pm) Loretta Building
4pm – Demolition Derby starts (past barn and arena out back gate $5 entry)
Grill Master Chicken Check In
6pm – Grill Master Rib Check in
6:15pm – Grill Master tasting starts
6:30pm – Market Livestock Auctoin/Barn
9pm -Risky George to 2am, with an hour of Karaoke and an hour of Puerta Rican (Latin) playing at the Beer Tent
1opm – Carnival and Vendors Close
2am – Beer Tent Closes
Sunday, July 29
Kids 12 and under get in free
7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Hame Breakfast
9am – Registration for Archery Shoot ends at 9:45am back behind barn
10am – Barn opens
3D Archery shoot starts
Educatoin Presentation at Barn
11am – Carnival opens
12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner
1pm – Dog Pull Competition
4pm – Exhibit pickup
Silent Quilt Auction/Yellow Exhibit Hall
Drawing for Large Raffle Items
Fair Closes
Music Festival performances all day long. See music schedule below.
Multi Item Raffle Winner is drawn every 30 minutes. Stop by by the fair booth for your ticket.
Tomahawk throws, black power shooting, melting lead for bullets, and candle making out of tallow will be happening throughout the day at Rendezvous Site
