Deltana Fair Schedule

Friday, July 27

Military Appreciation Day: In honor of our service men and women, all active and retired military (with proper ID) and their families will receive a special rate of admission on Friday.

12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner

1pm – Pageant Interviews/Loretta Building

2pm – Beer Tent Opens

3pm – Cutest baby contest/Loretta Building

4pm – Beauty Pageant begins/Loretta Building

5pm – Produce check in (Sponsored by Delta Farm Bureau_

5:30pm -Weigh in begins for Produce Contest (Sponsored by DFB)

7pm – 1st Kid Rodeo in Big Arena

7:30pm – Pipeline Run line-up

8pm – Lion’s Den closes

Barn Closes

Pipeline Run in the Late-Night Sun

9pm – Ukulele Russ playing at the Beer Tent

10pm – Carnival & Vendors Close

2am – Beer Tent Closes

Saturday, July 28

7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Ham Breakfast

8am – Grill Masters check in Beer Tent

9am – Parade line-up/Deborah Street

10am – Vendors open

Parade Starts

11am – Dog Show/Loretta Building

Strong Man Competition Check in/Old tractor pull area

Carnival opens

11:30am – Blueberry Pie entries to the Lion’s Den

12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner

Talent Show/Wells Fargo State

Registration for Mud Bogs

12:30pm – Deltana Firefighter Combat Challenge

1pm – Mud Bogs start

Parade Awards – Main Stage

1:15pm – Blueberry Pie Auction – Main Stage

2pm – Demolition Derby gates open

3pm – Candidate Meet and Greet (3 – 6pm) Loretta Building

4pm – Demolition Derby starts (past barn and arena out back gate $5 entry)

Grill Master Chicken Check In

6pm – Grill Master Rib Check in

6:15pm – Grill Master tasting starts

6:30pm – Market Livestock Auctoin/Barn

9pm -Risky George to 2am, with an hour of Karaoke and an hour of Puerta Rican (Latin) playing at the Beer Tent

1opm – Carnival and Vendors Close

2am – Beer Tent Closes

Sunday, July 29

Kids 12 and under get in free

7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Hame Breakfast

9am – Registration for Archery Shoot ends at 9:45am back behind barn

10am – Barn opens

3D Archery shoot starts

Educatoin Presentation at Barn

11am – Carnival opens

12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner

1pm – Dog Pull Competition

4pm – Exhibit pickup

Silent Quilt Auction/Yellow Exhibit Hall

Drawing for Large Raffle Items

Fair Closes

Music Festival performances all day long. See music schedule below.

Multi Item Raffle Winner is drawn every 30 minutes. Stop by by the fair booth for your ticket.

Tomahawk throws, black power shooting, melting lead for bullets, and candle making out of tallow will be happening throughout the day at Rendezvous Site