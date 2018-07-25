Deltana Fair Schedule

Friday, July 27
Military Appreciation Day: In honor of our service men and women, all active and retired military (with proper ID) and their families will receive a special rate of admission on Friday.
10am
Opening Ceremony – Commander Foote speaking
Flag Raising by the Boy Scouts Troops 56 and Troop 11
National Anthem by Bonnie Sue Brennan.
Main Stage with Flag Presentation at the Main Gate
Barn & Exhibit Hall Open
Vendors Open
10:30am – Livestock showing/judging (Barn)
11am – Carnival Opens
12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner
1pm – Pageant Interviews/Loretta Building
2pm – Beer Tent Opens
3pm – Cutest baby contest/Loretta Building
4pm – Beauty Pageant begins/Loretta Building
5pm – Produce check in (Sponsored by Delta Farm Bureau_
5:30pm -Weigh in begins for Produce Contest (Sponsored by DFB)
7pm – 1st Kid Rodeo in Big Arena
7:30pm – Pipeline Run line-up
8pm – Lion’s Den closes
Barn Closes
Pipeline Run in the Late-Night Sun
9pm – Ukulele Russ playing at the Beer Tent
10pm – Carnival & Vendors Close
2am – Beer Tent Closes
Saturday, July 28
7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Ham Breakfast
8am – Grill Masters check in Beer Tent
9am – Parade line-up/Deborah Street
10am – Vendors open
Parade Starts
11am – Dog Show/Loretta Building
Strong Man Competition Check in/Old tractor pull area
Carnival opens
11:30am – Blueberry Pie entries to the Lion’s Den
12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner
Talent Show/Wells Fargo State
Registration for Mud Bogs
12:30pm – Deltana Firefighter Combat Challenge
1pm – Mud Bogs start
Parade Awards – Main Stage
1:15pm – Blueberry Pie Auction – Main Stage
2pm – Demolition Derby gates open
4pm – Demolition Derby starts (past barn and arena out back gate $5 entry)
Candidate Meet and Greet (3 – 6pm) Loretta Building
Grill Master Chicken Check In
6pm – Grill Master Rib Check in
6:15pm – Grill Master tasting starts
6:30pm – Market Livestock Auctoin/Barn
9pm -Risky George to 2am, with an hour of Karaoke and an hour of Puerta Rican (Latin) playing at the Beer Tent
1opm – Carnival and Vendors Close
2am – Beer Tent Closes
Sunday, July 29
Kids 12 and under get in free
7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Hame Breakfast
9am – Registration for Archery Shoot ends at 9:45am back behind barn
10am – Barn opens
3D Archery shoot starts
Educatoin Presentation at Barn
11am – Carnival opens
12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner
1pm – Dog Pull Competition
4pm – Exhibit pickup
Silent Quilt Auction/Yellow Exhibit Hall
Drawing for Large Raffle Items
