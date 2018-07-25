Deltana Fair Schedule

Friday, July 27

Military Appreciation Day: In honor of our service men and women, all active and retired military (with proper ID) and their families will receive a special rate of admission on Friday.

10am

Opening Ceremony – Commander Foote speaking

Flag Raising by the Boy Scouts Troops 56 and Troop 11

National Anthem by Bonnie Sue Brennan.

Main Stage with Flag Presentation at the Main Gate

Barn & Exhibit Hall Open

Vendors Open

10:30am – Livestock showing/judging (Barn)

11am – Carnival Opens

12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner

1pm – Pageant Interviews/Loretta Building

2pm – Beer Tent Opens

3pm – Cutest baby contest/Loretta Building

4pm – Beauty Pageant begins/Loretta Building

5pm – Produce check in (Sponsored by Delta Farm Bureau_

5:30pm -Weigh in begins for Produce Contest (Sponsored by DFB)

7pm – 1st Kid Rodeo in Big Arena

7:30pm – Pipeline Run line-up

8pm – Lion’s Den closes

Barn Closes

Pipeline Run in the Late-Night Sun

9pm – Ukulele Russ playing at the Beer Tent

10pm – Carnival & Vendors Close

2am – Beer Tent Closes

Saturday, July 28

7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Ham Breakfast

8am – Grill Masters check in Beer Tent

9am – Parade line-up/Deborah Street

10am – Vendors open

Parade Starts

11am – Dog Show/Loretta Building

Strong Man Competition Check in/Old tractor pull area

Carnival opens

11:30am – Blueberry Pie entries to the Lion’s Den

12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner

Talent Show/Wells Fargo State

Registration for Mud Bogs

12:30pm – Deltana Firefighter Combat Challenge

1pm – Mud Bogs start

Parade Awards – Main Stage

1:15pm – Blueberry Pie Auction – Main Stage

2pm – Demolition Derby gates open

4pm – Demolition Derby starts (past barn and arena out back gate $5 entry)

Candidate Meet and Greet (3 – 6pm) Loretta Building

Grill Master Chicken Check In

6pm – Grill Master Rib Check in

6:15pm – Grill Master tasting starts

6:30pm – Market Livestock Auctoin/Barn

9pm -Risky George to 2am, with an hour of Karaoke and an hour of Puerta Rican (Latin) playing at the Beer Tent

1opm – Carnival and Vendors Close

2am – Beer Tent Closes

Sunday, July 29

Kids 12 and under get in free

7:30am – Delta Lions Pancake & Hame Breakfast

9am – Registration for Archery Shoot ends at 9:45am back behind barn

10am – Barn opens

3D Archery shoot starts

Educatoin Presentation at Barn

11am – Carnival opens

12 noon – Lions Pulled Pork Dinner

1pm – Dog Pull Competition

4pm – Exhibit pickup

Silent Quilt Auction/Yellow Exhibit Hall

Drawing for Large Raffle Items