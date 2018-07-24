EPA awards $2.6 million grant to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to protect public drinking water systems

(Seattle- July 24, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation a $2,602,083 grant to protect 1,410 public water systems serving nearly 850,000 Alaska residents.

“It’s hard to get more basic or important than safe tap water,” said EPA Regional Administrator Chris Hladick. “Protecting tap water is a cornerstone of the clean water partnership between EPA and our partners at state and tribal health agencies. Our program helps ensure that when water system customers turn on their taps, they get clean, safe water they can trust.”

With this grant, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation will conduct regular sanitary surveys of public water systems; provide technical assistance to public water system managers and operators; ensure public water systems regularly inform their consumers about their system’s water quality; and administer an enforcement program that ensures public water systems comply with all applicable requirements.

Background

Since 1976, EPA has received an annual Congressional appropriation – under the Safe Drinking Water Act – to assist states, territories, and tribes in carrying out their Public Water System Supervision programs.

All entities that have been delegated primary enforcement responsibility by EPA for the Public Water System Supervision (PWSS) grant program are eligible to receive grant funding. PWSS grants help eligible states, territories, and tribes develop and implement a PWSS program, enforce SDWA requirements, and ensure that water systems protect public health by complying with the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. When systems are found to be deficient, or otherwise at risk, assistance is available to help ensure systems are operating properly.

