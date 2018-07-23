More Happenings and Events

Click on the images for enlargements
Deltana Fair Daily Admissions
Seniors (60+) $5.00
Adults $7.00
Students (13-18) $5
Child (6-12) $4.00
Child (5 & under) Free
3 Day Passes
In advance $14.00
At the Fair $21.00
To get a pass contact Fair Manager or Board Member
Fair Passes
Call and pay over phone and pick up at will call
Get them at Smiling Moose or Airport Rental
Fair Hours
Friday, July 27 ~ 10 AM – 10 PM
Saturday, July 28 ~ 10AM -10PM
Sunday, July 29 ~ 10 AM – 4 PM
Beer Tent 2PM until 2 AM
