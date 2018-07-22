Fall 2018 UAF CTC Delta Classes

Did you Know UAF Community & Technical College Classes are offered here in Delta?
Registration Deadline for all of these classes is September 27th, at 4 p.m.
Lack of enrollment may cause class cancellations.
Medical Terminology
Study of medical terminology including analysis and origin of word roots, prefixes and suffixes. Understanding the word components, students will be able to build, spell and define medical words. Content will be presented by body systems focusing on terms for anatomy, diagnostic, laboratory and medical specialties. Includes use of medical dictionary, word pronunciation and abbreviations. Designed for healthcare professionals.
CRN 77660 HLTH F100 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $749
Delta tuition= $366
High school students = $216
Writing
PREREQUISITES: ACCUPLACER PLACEMENT INTO WRTG F111X
An introduction to writing strategies and processes for reading and responding to rhetorical situations across a variety of public and academic contexts.
CRN 77661 WRTG F111X TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $908
Delta tuition= $525
High school students = $375
Private Pilot Ground School
MUST BE 16 YEARS OF AGE
Study of aircraft and engine operation and limitations, aircraft flight instruments, navigation, navigation computers, national weather information and dissemination services. Federal aviation regulations, flight information publications, radio communications, and navigation. Preparation for FAA private pilot-airplane written exam.
CRN 77835 AVTY F100 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $1149
Delta tuition= $700
High school students = $500
Construction Project Management
PREREQUISITES: CM F102; DRT F170 OR INSTRUCTOR PERMISSION
Examines construction project management methods and processes. Includes project delivery systems, contract agreements, contract general and supplementary conditions and contract administration procedures.
CRN 77715 CM F201 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $908
Delta tuition= $525
High school students = $375
SEATING IS LIMITED TO 10
PREREQUISITE: WELDING I OR PERMISSION OF INSTRUCTOR
Gain an understanding of Arc welding techniques and learn to weld plates in various positions. Improve proficiency in touch cutting capabilities. Receive an introduction to MIG and TIG welding processes.
CRN 77659 WMT F105 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $749 + 300 special fees
Delta tuition= $366 + 300 special fees
High school students = $216 + 300 special fees
Beginning Autocad Instruction in basic working knowledge of CAD software and its applications in drafting. Topics covered include an introduction to CAD software applications, basic CAD skills and tools, through plotting finished drawings. Practical applications. CRN 77658 DRT F170 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $908
Delta tuition= $525
High school students = $375
Basic Digital Photography
Introduction to the technical and aesthetic aspects of basic digital photography via digital SLR cameras and editing through digital photo suites such as Adobe Photoshop. Students are expected to have intermediate computer knowledge. Topics include controlling digital SLRs on manual settings, photographing creatively, basic and advanced editing techniques, negative scanning and digital printing.
CRN 77836 COJO F204 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $908
Delta tuition= $525
High school students = $375
Intro to Addictive Processes
MEETS GENERAL ED REQUIREMENTS FOR SOCIAL SCIENCES CROSS-LISTED WITH JUST F125X
Focus on gaining knowledge of the psycho-social aspects of addiction. Historic and behavioral approaches, disease concept and current trends relating to addiction presented. Twelve-step and self-help approaches explored.
CRN 77662 HUMS F125X TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $908
Delta tuition= $525
High school students = $375
Aurora Nightscape
Comprehensive survey of tools and methods to create and edit digital images using microcomputer tools. Includes the use of professional-level digital photography applications.
CRN 77769 CIOS F258 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $513
Delta tuition= $350
High school students = $250
