New Classified Ads

  • Employment
    Facility Operations Specialist
    Bartender
    Quality Assurance Specialist
    Electronics Technician Maintenance I
    Computer Operator II
    Team Leader Information Systems Technology
    Security Officer
    General Maintenance Worker
  • Great North Auction
    Auto/Farm Equipment 7/28 – updated
  • Debbie Joslin Realty
    4 Bedroom/2 Bath
    3 Bedroom/2 Bath
  • Classes sign up today
    Hands on Fiber Optics
    CompTia Security
  • Fall 2018 UAF CTC Delta Classes
    Medical Terminology, Writing, Private Pilot Ground School, Construction Project Management. WELDING I, Beginning Autocad, Basic Digital Photography, Intro to Addictive Processes, Aurora Nightscape
    Part time position available now. Clerk will be responsible for management of Visitor Center & oversee Chamber business needs. Experience necessary: clerical, quickbooks, payroll, purchasing, customer service. Skills required: team player with Chamber members & co workers, organized, capable of making meeting arrangements, run business errands locally, able to document a variety of chamber business, merchandising and local knowledge. A full job description is available upon request. The application process will close Monday, July 23.
    1422 Alaska Hwy
    Delta Junction, Alaska 99737

