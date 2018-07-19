“The Eagle Cage Mystery” ~ New Book Release

Myrtle Point pastor, columnist and author Dave Robinson announces the release of his latest book, “The Eagle Cage Mystery.” The book follows the adventures of a teenage boy transplanted from Oregon to Alaska to live with his grandparents. Subtitled, “A Brogan Adventure,” the book is the first in a series of action/adventure novels by Robinson. Classified as Christian fiction, Robinson describes the book as, “The Hardy Boys meets Jesus in Alaska.” The book combines police, poachers, and practical faith as two teenage boys dive headlong into adventure in the Alaskan wilderness. “The Eagle Cage Mystery” is only available on Amazon.com and ships directly from the publisher.

Known locally for his Disaster Preparedness columns which appear in newspapers all across the United States, Robinson is also the author of “Disaster Prep For The Rest Of Us,” and “Light Snow Falling,” which was released earlier this year. Dave Robinson is a retired Postmaster, the pastor of a local church and lives in Myrtle Point with his wife Dee and two grandsons.