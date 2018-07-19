FHWA Issues Record of Decision on Juneau Access

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – This week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) made public the record of decision for the Juneau Access Improvements Project Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS).

The record of decision is required to close out the project and to finalize the selection of the no-action alternative. In response to the fiscal crisis in 2016, Governor Walker selected the no-action alternative for the Juneau Access Improvement project.

“Improving Juneau access continues to be a priority for us,” said Governor Bill Walker. “But the practicality of this project – a road extended to a yet-to-be-built ferry terminal through more than 40 avalanche zones, with a history of litigation – that makes it difficult to justify these kinds of expenditures as we focus on a sustainable fiscal future for Alaska.”

Since 2016, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) has worked with the FHWA to complete the supplemental environmental impact statement in a manner that allows the state to avoid repaying federal funds spent to date on the project.

“DOT&PF completed the supplemental environmental impact statement on the Juneau Access project to integrate public comments, finalize analysis of the impacts of alternatives considered, and wrap up our obligations to FHWA on the project,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Marc Luiken.

For more information on the project, visit juneauaccess.alaska.gov.