BLM requests nominations and comments for 2018 oil and gas lease sale in NPR-A

ANCHORAGE – In continuing efforts to promote America’s energy independence and job creation, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today published a notice in the Federal Register calling for nominations and comments on available tracts to be considered for its 2018 oil and gas lease sale in the 22.8-million-acre National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A).

The notice, announcing a 30-day period in which interested parties may nominate or comment on available tracts, is the first step in the process leading up to the 2018 oil and gas lease sale which the BLM anticipates holding in December. The BLM Alaska State Office must receive all nominations and comments on these tracts for consideration on or before Aug. 20, 2018.

“Requesting comments about which tracts should be included in the sale allows us to ensure industry, conservation groups, and other stakeholders have an opportunity to provide input,” stated Karen Mouritsen, BLM Alaska Acting State Director. “This is one of several actions we are taking to further the direction in Secretarial Order No. 3352, relating to expanding energy development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.”

The selection of available tracts will be consistent with the allocations and stipulations identified by the NPR-A 2013 Record of Decision for the Integrated Activity Plan (IAP). The BLM’s 2013 IAP identified 11.8 million acres available for leasing.

There are 895 tracts on approximately 10.25 million acres that will be available for nomination and comment. Currently, there are 196 authorized oil and gas leases, totaling 1,452,686 acres in the NPR-A. The Notice of Sale will be published in the Federal Register at least 30 days prior to the sale. You can submit nominations or comments to:

State Director, Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West 7th Avenue, Mailstop #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

You can view a map showing available areas, legal descriptions of the tracts, and additional information at the BLM Alaska NPR-A Oil and Gas Lease Sale web page (www.blm.gov/alaska).