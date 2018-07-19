Attention Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Hunters: Additional Acreage to Hunt

A recent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land status review has revealed that an additional 640 acres of lands North West of Pippin Lake, Alaska are unencumbered Federal public lands and are therefore open to Federal subsistence hunting. Permits for the Unit 13 Federal subsistence moose and caribou hunt will begin being issued on July 23, 2018 at the BLM Glennallen Field Office.

Federal subsistence hunters are advised to always check for updates to Federal subsistence regulations prior to hunting. More information and updated maps for Unit 13 Federal subsistence are available at the BLM Glennallen Field Office (907-822-3217).

Robben Taylor

Partnership and Outreach Coordinator

BLM Glennallen Field Office