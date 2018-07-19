AMHS Winter 2018-19 Schedule is Open for Booking

(Juneau, AK) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) released its 2018-19 winter schedule today. Reservations are now available for booking at FerryAlaska.com, by calling 1-800-642-0066, or visiting ferry terminal staff throughout the system.

The AMHS winter schedule covers ferry travel from October 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019. Fare information is available at FerryAlaska.com or from reservations agents.

Release of the 2018-19 winter schedule followed a public comment period held in July. The comment period was an opportunity for communities and individuals to review and comment on the proposed schedule, and to alert AMHS to significant community events. AMHS customized the schedule to meet community needs as much as possible with limited budget and maintenance requirements for the aging ferry fleet