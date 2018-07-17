U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $750,000 Grant to Fairbanks to Help Improve Air Service

Fairbanks, Alaska) – U.S. Transportation Secretary, Elaine L. Chao, announced July 12, 2018 that a $750,000 grant would be awarded to Fairbanks to help improve airline service. Fairbanks is one of 16 communities across the country receiving a grant. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) offered a total of $9.925 million in grants to help small communities develop their own solutions to local air service needs. The department received 53 applications from 35 states.

“Air service development at airports like Fairbanks International Airport is a good opportunity to grow Alaska,” said Governor Bill Walker. “Aviation is a critical component of the state’s economy and vitality. We are continuously looking for ways to strengthen Alaska’s economic investments and this grant will help set Fairbanks apart when speaking with air carriers.”

The SCASDP grant will be used as a revenue guarantee and marketing for new non-stop service to Los Angeles, California and/or Phoenix, Arizona.

“The Fairbanks International Airport did a great job in working collaboratively with community partners to secure this grant,” said Deb Hickok, presidents and CEO of Explore Fairbanks, the destination marketing organization for the region. “While we appreciate already-existing air service, we look forward to working together to gain options from a new western U.S. hub and leveraging that air service to grow visitation in Fairbanks.”

Fairbanks International Airport and Explore Fairbanks together established robust public-private partnerships with many local businesses. These partnerships enhance the community’s participation through local financial resources to supplement federal support as well as in-kind contributions to further support air service initiatives. These partnerships play a key role in proving local support and community commitment when applying for the SCASDP grant.

Community Partners: Explore Fairbanks, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Holland America Line/Princess Cruises, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska Skylar Travel, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, Golden North Motel of Fairbanks, The Pump House, Alaska Aerofuel, Petro Star Inc., Premier Alaska Tours, Northern Alaska Tour Company, 1st Alaska Tours, Alaska Railroad, Fountainhead Resorts/Antique Auto Museum, iHeart Media Fairbanks, Alaska Channel, GoNorth Alaska Travel Center, Twigs Alaskan Gifts, Riverboat Discover/Gold Dredge 8, City of Fairbanks, City of North Pole and U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Wainwright.