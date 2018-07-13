BLM Alaska seeks public input on Alphabet Hills Trail Streambank Restoration

GLENNALLEN, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is taking public comments on the Environmental Assessment for a project to restore a streambank crossing on the Alphabet Hills Trail.

The BLM is proposing to stabilize and reconstruct the off-highway vehicle crossing on the trail, located near the Middle Fork of the Gulkana River and within the Tangle Lakes Archaeological District. The stream crossing eroded in 2013 due to a severe break up with unseasonably warm temperatures, followed by a significant rain event. Rocks and debris were deposited downstream of the original crossing. As a result, trail users created an alternate route through the area and much of the stream now flows down the old trail. The restoration work will take place in late summer and early fall of 2018.

Comments on the proposal will be accepted through July 27, 2018. Please submit comments through the project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office. Using the “Advanced Search” function, enter Alaska and Glennallen in the location fields and enter NEPA number: DOI-BLM-AK-A020-2018-0010-EA

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. Comments may also be submitted by mail at:

Bureau of Land Management

Glennallen Field Office

Attn: Alphabet Hills Trail Repair

P.O. Box 147

Glennallen, AK 99588