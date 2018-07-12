header1

Photo of the day July 13

by

I pulled over in the northbound lane to photo this guy who was moving slowly down the southbound lane when a fuel truck pulling a pup tanker flew by him at about 65 mph. I watched as the wind gust rolled him over like an Oklahoma tumble weed down the steep embankment. It was funny to see. I could hear him walking in the thick underbrush. He didn’t even know what “almost” hit him.
Photo Courtesy Dwight Phillips

