Obituary ~ Courtney Ellen Yates

Courtney Ellen Yates passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2018, at her home in Delta Junction at the age of 41.

Courtney was born in Fairbanks on Aug. 29, 1976, and raised in Delta Junction at the family’s homestead. From kindergarten to 12th grade, Courtney attended the Delta/Greely School District and graduated in 1994 from Delta High School. During these years, she made many lifelong friendships and although she went away for more schooling and to travel the world, her heart and home always remained in Delta Junction.

She felt blessed she was able to raise her son, Jared Gilbert, on their family homestead next to Blue Creek.

Courtney, Jared and their dog Axel were rarely apart and shared daily adventures.

From tap dancing in a locker room in high school, to fighting fires for the state of Alaska, Courtney made everyone happy. Most recently, Courtney was a waitress at The Cave Wine Bar and Grille where she put smiles on people’s faces.

No one could light up a room like Courtney could. As you recall memories of her, we hope they bring a smile to your face as seeing her would have surely done.

Courtney is survived by her son, Jared Gilbert, of Delta Junction; her brother, Tucker Yates, of Delta Junction; her sister, Katy Borchers (Yates); brother-in-law, Brian Borchers; niece, Teagan Borchers, of Cooper Landing; mother, Lorry Brooks, of Delta Junction; father, Mike Yates, of Delta Junction; fiancé, Chris Vandenberg, of Delta Junction; grandmother, Jan Denning, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and numerous other family members.

Courtney is preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Lucy Yates, Jerome and Loretto Lynch, and Clair Denning.

A private service was held for family members on Saturday, July 7, at The Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home in Fairbanks.

A celebration of life will be held for all family and friends beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at The Clearwater Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, an account for her son, Jared Gilbert and the family has been set up at Mt. McKinley Bank: Courtney Yates Memorial Account #48512303.