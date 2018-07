To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

Great North Auction

Consignments and More 7/13

John’s Estate 7/14

Woody’s Surplus Auction 7/15

Fairbanks Auction

Public/Estate Coin Auction 7/15

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Surplus 7/21



Click on flyer for an enlargement





xxxx