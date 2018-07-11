Tanana Fishing Report

King salmon are moving up the Chena and Salcha rivers. The Chena and Salcha are tributaries of the Tanana and are subject to a current emergency order. Be sure to check the emergency orders before you go fishing.

Try fishing for Arctic grayling in the Delta Clearwater River. At this time, the bag and possession limit for grayling in the Delta Clearwater River is one, which must be 12” or less. Only one, unbaited, single-hook artificial lure or fly may be used.

The Chena River is running a bit muddy, but fishing should pick up as it clears.

Remember that Arctic grayling fishing is catch-an- release only in the Chena River and all of its tributaries, including Badger Slough. Only one unbaited, single-hook, artificial lure may be used.

Try fishing some of the over 95 stocked lakes of the Tanana Drainage. Most stocked lakes bag and possession limit is 10 of stocked species, only one over 18 inches.

This report will be updated as conditions warrant.

Klaus Wuttig, Area Management Biologist