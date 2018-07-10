High Tunnel Workshop offered in Delta Junction

Anyone interested in learning more about high tunnels may attend a free workshop July 18-19 in Delta Junction.

High tunnels, or hoophouses, are unheated greenhouses that can help extend the growing season. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Jarvis Office Center, 1420.5 Alaska Hwy. Representatives from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will lead the workshop.

Topics will include the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the application process, record keeping, construction considerations, irrigation, soil amendments, integrated pest management and pest controls, snow loads, weed control and more. Participants will make field visits on the second day.

Participants are asked to register in advance by calling the conservation district at (907)895-6279.