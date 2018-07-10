More Happenings and Events

Click on the images for enlargements

Team Red, White and Blue “Old Glory” Relay Flag will be passing through Fort Greely July 13 before making her way to the Lower 48 where she’ll travel coast to coast — the 4,300-mile journey across America is meant to honor and connect veterans while celebrating all that unites us a nation.

Who: All Delta/Greely Community

What: Old Glory Run (in conjunction with CYS)

When: 0900 Bison Trail Run with Old Glory – Where: Meeting in Aurora Community Activities Center

When: 1100 Donnelly Dome Hike – Where: Meeting on Windy Ridge Road at the North side of Donnelly Dome (picture on the top)

When: 1830 Dinner at Clearwater Lodge (picture on the river)

