Copper River Glennallen Subdistrict Subsistence Fishing Restored to 7-Days a Week



The Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence fishery will open at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, July 6 for 48 hours and then immediately reopen to 7-day/week fishing at 12:01 p.m. Sunday, July 8 for the remainder of the season unless superseded by a subsequent emergency order.

Copper River sockeye salmon have a sustainable escapement goal (SEG) of 360,000 – 750,000 fish (5AAC 24.360). From June 24 through July 1, salmon passage at the Miles Lake sonar has been more than double the expected passage and the projected sockeye salmon spawning escapement is now expected to exceed 360,000 wild sockeye salmon. Copper River sockeye salmon migratory timing and the previous five-year average harvest and participation rates indicate sufficient numbers of salmon available to justify reopening the Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence fishery to 7-day/week beginning noon Sunday, July 8.

Information regarding the fishery can be found at the ADF&G web site. This site provides information regarding the Upper Copper River fisheries including: fishery descriptions and summaries, maps of the subdistricts, a listing of vendors that carry the permits, and links to the sonar numbers and fishing schedule emergency orders.

Any changes on the status of this fishery will be announced on the Chitina Fishery information line at 822-5224 (Glennallen), 459-7382 (Fairbanks), and 267-2511 (Anchorage). Please contact an information phone line prior to planning your trip to Chitina to ensure that the fishery will be open when you arrive. If you have any questions regarding the Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence fishery, please contact the ADF&G office in Glennallen at (907) 822-3309.

Mark Somerville, UCUS Area Management Biologist