BLM Field Office will be in Delta July 12 – 14

The Bureau of Land Management Glennallen Field Office will be in Delta Junction to issue Federal Subsistence Permits to qualified residents of Delta Junction (excluding Fort Greely residents) for Unit 13B on Thursday, July 12 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Friday, July 13 from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Saturday, July 14 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Permits will be issued at the Delta Career Advancement Center behind the high school.

Applicants need to bring your State of Alaska Resident Hunting License, your State of Alaska Driver’s License or photo ID, and a third proof of rural residency that shows your physical address, such as a voters registration card, phone or electric bill.

PLEASE NOTE: If you do not get your permits in Delta Junction during these three days, you must get your permits at the BLM Glennallen Field Office, mile 186.5 Glenn Highway, during regular business hours Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., excluding federal holidays, starting on Monday July 23. If you have any questions call (907) 822-3217.