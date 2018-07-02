Hawkins Withdraws from Republican Gubernatorial Primary

(ANCHORAGE, AK) — Republican candidate for Governor Scott Hawkins today announced that he is withdrawing from the race.

“In the fall of 2017, I jumped into this race to make a difference and to win. I believe our message of fiscal responsibility, changing Juneau, and promoting conservative policies to attract good jobs and retain good people indeed made a difference. I’m proud that this campaign had a positive impact on the race.

“But I have concluded that recent developments in the race, particularly the last-minute entry of Mead Treadwell, significantly diminished my ability to win the primary. I was looking forward to facing Sen. Mike Dunleavy, head-to-head. The two of us offered Republican primary voters different visions for Alaska as we engaged in a friendly, respectful airing of our ideas on the campaign trail. Mead’s entry into the race significantly complicated this contrast.

“Without doubt, I will be supporting the eventual Republican nominee. Alaska is at a crossroads, and there is simply too much at stake. There is far more that unites Mike, Mead and me than divides us. Four more years of Bill Walker or four years of Mark Begich will do nothing to improve Alaska’s jobs climate and fiscal plight.

“I would like to thank my volunteers and financial supporters from the bottom of my heart. Your financial contributions and the time you devoted volunteering for the campaign mean so much to me. This has been a team effort.

“And this effort is far from over! We will continue to build a movement for positive, conservative change in Alaska. So, please stay tuned! In the coming months, I will be launching a new effort to promote conservative policies and change in Alaska,” concluded Hawkins.