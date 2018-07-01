Register for Cloverbud Day Camp

— July 16-18 — UAF Georgeson Botanical Garden

*EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION ENDS JULY 9!

Cloverbud Day Camp offers an adventure in the out-of-doors for children who are just completing grades K, 1 and 2. It provides the fun of camp with the security of evenings at home. The program runs July 16-18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Georgeson Botanical Garden, located on UAF Campus.

Nature observations, crafts, games and educational adventures are designed to the interest and attention span of this age group. FUN is the key ingredient! Staff will include the 4-H agent, volunteer junior teens, adult leaders and resource people from the community.

Both the registration form and Emergency and Medical/Health Information Form are due by July 9 with payment in full in order to save a spot for your youth. 4-H members and non-4-H members welcome!

Emergency Medical Health Info Form

Hope to see you in the garden!

