Wood-fired Thermal Mass Heater Build-out Workshop

Greenhouse Heat Workshop
Friday June 29, 2018, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
FREE hands-on workshop in ESTER, Alaska

Learn to construct a wood-fired thermal mass heater and incubator that can be used to extend the growing season this fall and start seedlings early next spring.

Art Nash, UAF Cooperative Extension Service Energy Specialist, will teach about combustion, thermal storage, wood gasification, heat distribution and other techniques to extend the growing season.

Spend the day in Ester building a thermal mass heater.

For details & workshop location contact Art at (907)474-6366 or alnashjr@alaska.edu

