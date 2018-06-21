Smothered with VETCH

How to control bird vetch, the purple-flowered monster

Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

UAF Cooperative Extension Service

University Park Building, 1000 University Avenue, Room 158

Learn what it takes to out-smart this plant so commonly seen along roadsides, on public property and in yards and gardens. Control techniques and timing for pesticide application and mowing will be covered. Learn if there are situations where pulling can make a difference. Class will include identification of similar species, including native plants, that are not invasive.

Registration: There is no fee.

Please contact the Cooperative Extension Service to get on the list, (907)474-1530 or rlboswell@alaska.edu.