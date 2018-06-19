BLM offers reward for information leading to return of stolen mammoth tusk



ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management’s Office of Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen mammoth tusk.

Early on the morning of Thursday, March 8, 2018, the BLM Campbell Creek Science Center was burglarized and a large mammoth tusk that was on display was stolen.

The tusk is approximately five and a half feet in length, eight inches in diameter on the large end and six inches in diameter on the smaller end. It is curved, mottled dark and light brown in color, and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

This tusk has been invaluable as an educational and interpretive exhibit for generations of schoolchildren and visitors to the science center.

The BLM is asking for assistance locating the stolen tusk so that it may be returned to its place at the science center as a piece of history that all may enjoy. We are offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the recovery of the stolen tusk.

Please call the Bureau of Land Management at (907)271-6622 or email blmalaska@blm.gov if you have information that could help locate the missing tusk.