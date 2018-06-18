Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, June 21

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

TIME: 5:30

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Barbara Parker

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Harrison Kiser, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Public Comment on Agenda Items

1. Board Policy 9323

F. Adoption of Agenda

1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement TheDelta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunitiesto become a responsible and productive member of society.

2. Adoption of Agenda All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

G. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from May 24, 2018 Business Meeting

H. Correspondence to and from the Board

I. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

J. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. President’s Report

3. Military Representative Report

4. Student Representative Report

K. Action Items

1. Approve Policy Changes to BP3310, BP3311, BP4112.4, BP4118, BP4218, and BP6179

2. Approve 20192021

DGESPA Negotiated Agreement

3. Approve 20192021

DGEA Negotiated Agreement

4. Approve 2019 Exempt Salary Schedule

5. Approve 2019 Administrative Salary Schedule

6. Approve District Investment Recommendations

7. Approve FY18 Budget Revisions

8. Approve FY19 Budget

9. Approve Librarian and Counselor Evaluation Documents

10. Prior to approving Superintendent’s Contract Amendment the Board of Education will go into Executive Session in accordance with AS 44.62.310 c(1) for the purpose of discussing matters, the immediate knowledge of which would clearly have an adverse effect upon the finances of the Delta/Greely School District. Action to be taken after meeting is reconvened

Approve Superintendent’s Contract Amendment

L. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session August 2, 2018

2. School Board Business Meeting August 16, 2018

M. Public Comment

N. Comments from the Board

O. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.