Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, June 21
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Barbara Parker
Rebecca Wilburn
Eileen Williams
Harrison Kiser, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
1. Board Policy 9323
F. Adoption of Agenda
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement TheDelta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunitiesto become a responsible and productive member of society.
2. Adoption of Agenda All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
G. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from May 24, 2018 Business Meeting
H. Correspondence to and from the Board
I. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
J. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. President’s Report
3. Military Representative Report
4. Student Representative Report
K. Action Items
1. Approve Policy Changes to BP3310, BP3311, BP4112.4, BP4118, BP4218, and BP6179
2. Approve 20192021
DGESPA Negotiated Agreement
3. Approve 20192021
DGEA Negotiated Agreement
4. Approve 2019 Exempt Salary Schedule
5. Approve 2019 Administrative Salary Schedule
6. Approve District Investment Recommendations
7. Approve FY18 Budget Revisions
8. Approve FY19 Budget
9. Approve Librarian and Counselor Evaluation Documents
10. Prior to approving Superintendent’s Contract Amendment the Board of Education will go into Executive Session in accordance with AS 44.62.310 c(1) for the purpose of discussing matters, the immediate knowledge of which would clearly have an adverse effect upon the finances of the Delta/Greely School District. Action to be taken after meeting is reconvened
Approve Superintendent’s Contract Amendment
L. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session August 2, 2018
2. School Board Business Meeting August 16, 2018
M. Public Comment
N. Comments from the Board
O. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019
1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.
a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building
b. Identify major maintenance priorities
2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.
3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.
Leave a Reply