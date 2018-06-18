Farm Family of the Year — Nominations due June 30!

*Looking for outstanding farm families*

Nominations are due June 30 for the 19th Annual Farm Family of the Year award, which will be presented at the Alaska State Fair. The Alaska Division of Agriculture says the fair established the award in 2000 to honor an Alaska farm family that “epitomizes the spirit of the industry.”

The selection committee includes representatives from SNRE, the USDA Farm Service Agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Alaska State Fair and the Alaska Division of Agriculture.

See details about the criteria

Nominations can be submitted by mail, email or fax to Johanna Herron at johanna.herron@alaska.gov or (907)745-7112. Nominations may be mailed to Johanna Herron, Alaska Division of Agriculture, 1800 Glenn Hwy., Suite 12, Palmer 99645