Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal

School is Out and Movies are In with Regal’s Summer Movie Express
Regal, a leading motion picture exhibitor operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, announces the return of its family-favorite program, the Summer Movie Express. This kid-friendly film festival is a nonstop adventure, and the perfect getaway for movie lovers. The Summer Movie Express features $1 family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m., with a portion of proceeds benefitting charity.
“For just $1, moviegoers of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express for unbeatable entertainment throughout the summer where they can see great movies like Despicable Me 2, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and more,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “What better way to be entertained and spend quality time with each other than at your local Regal Cinemas.”
Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each new generation. This year’s Summer Movie Express program will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at participating theatres and feature a fantastic lineup of ‘G’ and ‘PG’ .
For local start dates and participating theatres, please visit https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express.
For the Fairbanks Regal Goldstream Stadium 16 & IMAX
1855 Airport Way Fairbanks, AK
Family fun movies playing on Tuesdays & Wednesdays for the summertime!
Admission to the Summer Movie Express is only $1. Tickets available for purchase at the box office and all movies in most locations start at 10:00 am. Check with your theatre for exact showtimes. Each week both movies play on both days. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.
Tue. Jun 26 to Wed. Jun 27
Both movies play on both days
Despicable Me 2
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Tue. Jul 3 to Wed. Jul 4
Both movies play on both days
The Lego Movie
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Tue. Jul 10 to Wed. Jul 11
Both movies play on both days
Sing
The Peanuts Movie
Tue. Jul 17 to Wed. Jul 18
Both movies play on both days
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Ferdinand
Tue. Jul 24 to Wed. Jul 25
Both movies play on both days
The Secret Life of Pets
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Ashley Slimp
Richard M. Grover/Vice President of Communications
Leave a Reply