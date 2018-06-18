Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal

School is Out and Movies are In with Regal’s Summer Movie Express

Regal, a leading motion picture exhibitor operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, announces the return of its family-favorite program, the Summer Movie Express. This kid-friendly film festival is a nonstop adventure, and the perfect getaway for movie lovers. The Summer Movie Express features $1 family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m., with a portion of proceeds benefitting charity.

“For just $1, moviegoers of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express for unbeatable entertainment throughout the summer where they can see great movies like Despicable Me 2, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and more,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “What better way to be entertained and spend quality time with each other than at your local Regal Cinemas.”

Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each new generation. This year’s Summer Movie Express program will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at participating theatres and feature a fantastic lineup of ‘G’ and ‘PG’ .

For local start dates and participating theatres, please visit https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express.

For the Fairbanks Regal Goldstream Stadium 16 & IMAX

1855 Airport Way Fairbanks, AK

Family fun movies playing on Tuesdays & Wednesdays for the summertime!

Admission to the Summer Movie Express is only $1. Tickets available for purchase at the box office and all movies in most locations start at 10:00 am. Check with your theatre for exact showtimes. Each week both movies play on both days. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.

Tue. Jun 26 to Wed. Jun 27

Both movies play on both days

Despicable Me 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Tue. Jul 3 to Wed. Jul 4

Both movies play on both days

The Lego Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Tue. Jul 10 to Wed. Jul 11

Both movies play on both days

Sing

The Peanuts Movie

Tue. Jul 17 to Wed. Jul 18

Both movies play on both days

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Ferdinand

Tue. Jul 24 to Wed. Jul 25

Both movies play on both days

The Secret Life of Pets

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

