From Ketchikan to Fairbanks, on June 16 – 17 families are encouraged to get out and fish together this weekend

It’s time to get out and fish. Together.

Over the coming weekend Alaskan angling families will have the opportunity to participate in several different youth or family fishing events across the state.

The Division of Sport Fish encourages anglers to share their fishing stories using hashtags #streamtimenotscreentime and #wefishak. The Division of Sport Fish can be found on Instagram @wefishak and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wefishak/.

All events are free to the public.

Anchorage – Ship Creek Youth-Only Fishery

Saturday, June 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Ship Creek. The section of Ship Creek from the C Street bridge upstream to the Bridge Restaurant will be open to fishing for anglers 15 years of age or younger.

ADF&G staff will be in hand to distribute fishing equipment and bait. In addition, The Bait Shack will be on hand distributing various prizes and serving food.

On Saturday the high tide is at 9:30 a.m. so the best fishing times are from 7:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Don’t forget your harvest record card!

Mat-Su Valley – Eklutna Tailrace Youth-Only Fishery

Saturday, June 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Eklutna Tailrace. The Eklutna Tailrace will be open to fishing for anglers 15 years of age or younger.

ADF&G staff will be on hand to provide fishing information.

Don’t forget your harvest record card!

Mat-Su Valley – Fun on the Flats

Saturday, June 16, Reflections Lake is the place to be. The popular recreation area, located at Mile 30 Glenn Highway at the Knik River Access exit, will host a family-friendly celebration of the Palmer Hay Flats State Game Refuge from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Activities will include nature walks, bird identification instruction, a live bird presentation, bear spray demonstrations and fly-casting classes. And speaking of fish, anglers young and old can follow the action as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game releases a fresh batch of rainbow trout into Reflections Lake – don’t forget to bring your fishing gear!

Ketchikan – Ketchikan Kids Fishing Derby

Saturday, June 16 Kids All American Fishing Derby at the City Park Ponds, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Contact – Kelly Reppert at (907) 225-2859

Prince of Wales Island – Jim Beard Memorial Prince of Wales Island Kid Fishing Day

Saturday, June 16 Jim Beard Memorial Prince of Wales Island Kids Fishing Day at Gravely Creek picnic area near Thorne Bay, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Contact – Craig Schwanke at (907) 826-2498

Fairbanks – Family Fishing Day

Sunday, June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cushman Lake in the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.

Bring your own fishing equipment and bait. Loaner equipment and bait will be extremely limited.

ADF&G staff will be on hand to help and will provide general fishing information about the area.

Sign up to win door prizes.

Good luck angling families!

Terry Thompson, Statewide Communications Coordinator