Alaska Department of Fish and Game to Host Fairbanks Family Fishing Day



Please join Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Trout Unlimited on Sunday, June 17, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for Fairbanks Family Fishing Day at Cushman Lake, Tanana Lakes Recreation Area. Be sure to bring your own fishing rods, tackle, and bait.

A limited supply of bait will be available. An extremely limited supply of lender rods will be available on a first-come/first serve basis. Be sure to show up early if you need to borrow a fishing rod.

Prizes will be awarded during event hours in several categories. All anglers may also sign up for their chance to win one of many door prizes. All fish caught will be eligible for an extra ticket in the door prizes drawing.

Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Cushman lake was stocked with over 4,500 rainbow trout this season. Non-motorized boats, canoes, and rafts may be used on the lake. A Sport Fishing license is required, except for residents under age 18 and non-residents under age 16.

For more information, call Nancy Sisinyak at (907)459-7346

Come out and join the fun!