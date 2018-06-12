Tanana Fishing Report

The crew has been out stocking over the past three weeks. Some of the more popular lakes that have been stocked are:

Birch, Quartz, Bathing Beauty, Cushman Lake, Lost Lake, North Pole Pond, Chena Hot Springs Road Lakes, Olnes Pond, Ballaine Lake and many more.

Daily bag and possession limit for these stocked lakes is 10 per day/10 in possession, only one over 18 inches.

Arctic grayling are in the Delta Clearwater River. At this time, the bag and possession limit for grayling in the Delta Clearwater River is one which must be 12” or less. Only one, unbaited, single-hook artificial lure or fly may be used.

Arctic grayling fishing should be picking up in the Chena River and its tributaries.Remember that Arctic grayling fishing is catch and release only in the Chena River and all of its tributaries, including Badger Slough. Only one, unbaited, single-hook artificial lure may be used.

Water levels are very high in Minto Flats, meaning the pike are spread out over a larger area than usual. It will take some effort to catch pike in the flats until water levels recede.

If you are looking for something to do on Father’s Day, June 17, come join us at Cushman Lake at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area for a Fun Fishing Day from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Bring your rod and reel and some bait and lures and try your hand at catching some fish. There will be prizes too! Come out and join the fun!

This report will be updated as conditions warrant.

Klaus Wuttig, Area Management Biologist