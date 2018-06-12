2018 Torch Awards Open for Nominations

Award Honors Businesses That Build Trust in the Marketplace

Anchorage, Alaska — June 12, 2018 Do you know a trustworthy business or charity that deserves to be honored? Then nominate them today for Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific‘s 2018 Business of the Year and Charity of the Year Torch Awards!

The BBB Torch Awards program honors companies and charities who demonstrate a high level of integrity and ensure that the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics. We are looking for businesses and charities that generate a high level of trust among their staff, customers and communities.

BBB is accepting nominations at go.bbb.org/torchawards until Aug. 13, 2018. Self-nominations are accepted.

Categories include:

Business of the Year: Honors businesses that demonstrate a commitment to ethics, integrity and building trust in the marketplace.

Charity of the Year: Honors a 501 c( 3) organization that demonstrates its effectiveness in impacting positive change in its community ethically and responsibl y .

A Business of the Year recipient will be named in each region that BBB Northwest + Pacific serves including Alaska, Idaho/W. Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Hawaii, Eastern Washington and Western Washington. One recipient from the Northwest and Pacific territory will receive an award for Charity of the Year.

Entries are evaluated by independent, voluntary panels of judges comprised of business and community leaders. Charities and businesses of all sizes are eligible to apply for this award. To learn more about the Torch Awards criteria, or to make a nomination, visit go.bbb.org/torchawards.

Michelle Tabler, Alaska Marketplace Manager| 907-644- 5208 | michelle.tabler@thebbb.org

Veronica Craker, Content & Communications Director| 253-722-8732| veronica.craker@thebbb.org