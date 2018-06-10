Harvester Training ~ June 16 & 17

Arctic Alaska Peony Cooperative Harvester Training will be offered in June at the Old U Park School and Georgeson Botanical Gardens. The training will be offered twice, once on June 16 and the second on June 17. Specify which one you would like to attend.

Each session consists of 5 hours of classroom training followed by a field session at the Georgeson Botanical Gardens. The classroom session will address all phases of harvest from side-budding through chilling. The field session will observe actual stems as various stages and experience bud feel.

The Harvester Training will cost $60.00 and will cover lunch and admission to the Georgeson Botanical Gardens. There is a $30.00 discount for high school students. Maximum class size is 25. Registration is on a first come basis.

To register, email marji@arcticalaskapeonies.com. Specify which session you would like to attend. Fees will be paid the day of the class. (credit cards will be accepted)