Upcoming U.S. Army Alaska Events

Saturday, June 9: Just in time for National Get Outdoors Day, the National Park Service is hosting 72 Soldiers from our 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division for a marathon road march through Denali National Park from the Tolkat rest area to the Eielson Visitor Center and back. Participants have 24 hours to complete the march, and will be divided into six groups of 12 (with staggered start times). VIPs from the Department of Interior (Alaska Affairs office) are tentatively scheduled to join us for the event.

Tuesday, June 12: As part of joint exercise Arctic Aurora, 58 U.S. Army Alaska and 50 Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers will take part in a bilateral airborne operation at Malemute Drop Zone on JBER. The paratroopers are scheduled to jump from Air Force C-17 aircraft beginning at 5:40 p.m., but there will be photo/video/interview opportunities earlier in the day as well while they are preparing for the operation. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of the Spartan Brigade and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship with a focus on combat readiness and interoperability between the two military forces.

Wednesday, June 13:

1. U.S. Army Alaska will celebrate the U.S. Army’s 243rd Birthday a day early at JBER starting at 5:30 a.m. with a mass formation at Pershing Field for Reveille, followed by a four-mile run with a celebratory cake-cutting afterward. (POC John Pennell)

2. USARAK cooks will compete in the local field kitchen operations portion of the Army’s Philip A. Connelly Awards Program (http://www.quartermaster.army.mil/jccoe/Special_Programs_Directorate/Philip_A_Connelly/P_A_Connelly_main.html). Local winners will advance to possibly compete at the Department of the Army level of competition. The Connelly competition’s objectives include:

a. Improve the professionalism of food service personnel, thus providing the best quality food service to supported diners.

b. Provide recognition for excellence in the preparation and serving of food in Army dining facilities and field kitchen operations.

c. Award individuals for stellar management practices

d. Promote and improve Army food service by providing competition, incentives, professional training and media coverage.

e. Provide measurable results directly impacting Readiness and Go-To-War Skills.

f. Train Culinary Professionals to provide nutritional meals.

3. As part of joint exercise Arctic Aurora, 58 U.S. Army Alaska and 80 Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers will take part in a bilateral airborne operation at Malemute Drop Zone on JBER. The paratroopers are scheduled to jump from Air Force C-17 aircraft beginning at noon. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of the Spartan Brigade and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship with a focus on combat readiness and interoperability between the two military forces.

Thursday, June 14: U.S. Army Alaska will celebrate the U.S. Army’s 243rd Birthday at Fort Wainwright, starting at 5:30 a.m. with a mass formation for Reveille, followed by a four-mile run with a celebratory cake-cutting afterward.

Tuesday, June 19: As part of joint exercise Arctic Aurora, U.S. Army Alaska and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers will take part in a bilateral airborne operation at Donnelly Drop Zone near Fort Greely. The paratroopers are scheduled to jump from Air Force C-17 aircraft beginning at 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. to kick off three days of field training exercises which will include live-fire operations. Arctic Aurora is a yearly bilateral training exercise involving elements of the Spartan Brigade and the JGSDF, which focuses on strengthening ties between the two by executing combined small unit airborne proficiency operations and basic small arms marksmanship with a focus on combat readiness and interoperability between the two military forces.

